Former WWE stars respond to Hulk Hogan's controversial shot at Kamala Harris

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has gotten himself in some hot water from time to time. Making headlines all around the world, a video of Hogan mocking the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris has been making rounds on the internet.

The 71-year-old was present in Medina, Ohio on Monday, promoting his new beer at the Thirsty Cowboy salon. Starting the insults, Hogan asked if anyone wanted him to bodyslam Kamala Harris. He also asked if anyone wanted him to deliver his legendary leg drop on Harris.

Further, he took a shot at Harris for having Indian ancestry. For those who don't know, Harris' mother moved to the United States from India for her education and settled in the country. After saying it all, Hogan stated that it was the beers talking, probably realizing the controversy he had boiled.

The Bollywood Boyz have commented on Hulk Hogan's controversial comments on social media. In a recent tweet, the duo took a stand for their country and stated that nothing was wrong about being an Indian.

"Nothing wrong with being Indian. Proud Indian/Punjabi wrestlers right here," they wrote.

Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla also commented on Hulk Hogan's remarks

While Hogan's comments have seemingly stirred controversy all around the world, former WWE Superstar Top Dolla has also given his standpoint on the 71-year-old's comments.

In a recent tweet, the TNA star stated that he was embarrassed about calling Hogan his favorite wrestler as a kid.

"It is consistently so embarrassing as a black man and a wrestler when people ask me who my favorite wrestler was when I started watching wrestling as a kid and I have to admit it was Hulk Hogan," he wrote.

Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the legends of the industry and remains a pioneer of modern professional wrestling. Hogan's last appearance for WWE came during the 30th anniversary celebrations of RAW.

