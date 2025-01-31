"CONGRATS!" - Rikishi breaks silence after major non-WWE Bloodline achievement

2024 was a great year for The Bloodline. They won the WWE Tag Team Championship and also had great feuds with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently went on his Instagram to congratulate Vaughan Anoa'i for an academic achievement.

Rikishi is a former three-time Tag Team Champion and a former Intercontinental Champion. He often posts about the achievements of his family inside and outside the ring on his social media handles. He recently posted a picture congratulating Reno Anoa'i's daughter, Vaughan Anoa'i, who is a part of their real-life Bloodline, for academic achievement.

"CONGRATS! @vaughan.anoai," Rikishi wrote.

The Anoa'i family is a Bloodline filled with talented individuals both in and out of the ring. Vaughan's father, Reno is a former NWE World Heavyweight Champion and is best known for the time he spent wrestling at indie wrestling promotions in Italy. Now, his daughter is making the family proud with her academic achievements.

The Bloodline's achievements in WWE

The Bloodline dominated WWE for over four years when Roman Reigns held the Undisputed Universal Championship for 1,316 days. The Usos, who are also eight-time Tag Team Champions, held the titles for 622 days as part of The Bloodline. Apart from them, Nia Jax is also a former two-time Women's Champion. One of the most successful members of The Bloodline is The Final Boss, The Rock.

The Great One is an eight-time WWE Champion, a member of the Board of Directors at TKO, and one of the key figures in WWE.

2024 proved to be a very successful year for The Bloodline as we saw the emergence of a new Bloodline along with the reunion of the original one.

Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline in the weeks following WrestleMania XL and reigned over SmackDown with the help of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and The Samoan Werewolf, Jacob Fatu.

Tama Tonga and Fatu also won the WWE Tag Team Championship this year, but Fatu was asked to give up his title to Tonga Loa.

The Bloodline is arguably one of the most successful factions in WWE. It would be interesting to what they can achieve in the upcoming years to cement their legacy as the best faction ever in WWE.

