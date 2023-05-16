"Congratulations!!!" "Best news!" - Twitter erupts after a former WWE titleholder announces he is welcoming a baby

A former WWE titleholder recently announced that he and his wife were expecting a second child. TJ Perkins and Aria Blake are set to welcome a second baby to their family.

While wrestling can always be time-consuming, that has not stopped wrestlers from starting a family. In post-Pandemic times, it's also been more natural for performers to spend time with their families, despite the demanding travel schedules that many stars might face.

No longer in WWE, TJP might have more time on his hands than most current WWE stars, but the former Cruiserweight Champion is still traveling regularly thanks to his commitments to multiple promotions.

Recently, TJP and his wife and fellow wrestler Aria Blake announced that they were expecting a second baby around Christmas. The latter shared the news first, and TJP then re-shared it, commenting on their expanding family.

"It’s really hard to keep super good news secret, sooooo yeah, James’ is getting a tag partner this Christmas 😊 @MegaTJP," said Aria Blake.

"Or possibly a mini you…just waddling around, ruling the house with fat little iron fist," TJP commented.

The couple had a baby boy named James two years back.

Fans were very happy for them and shared their reactions with the wrestlers. Most of them were pretty pleased and offered them congratulations and called it the best news.

Others commented that James would be a great Kuya, which means elder brother.

Noel @topflightNoel @MegaTJP Ahhhh snap! James is gonna be a Kuya!!! Congrats guys!! 🥳🍾 @MegaTJP Ahhhh snap! James is gonna be a Kuya!!! Congrats guys!! 🥳🍾

TJP spoke to Sportskeeda about leaving WWE a few years back

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, TJ Perkins shared his thoughts about working in WWE. He also spoke about leaving the company.

He explained that he was ready to leave the company and had spoken to Vince McMahon about the same.

"Yes and no. I was ready to go. I had thought about leaving as far back as November/December. A year prior, I had met with Vince and expressed to him that I believe I have no value to him as I was. I was just a wrestler on a wrestling show and he has a lot of great wrestlers. I wanted to get back to representing my culture and doing what I had done in the CWC."

He said that ultimately, after a lot of brainstorming and lots of tries, Vince McMahon felt that it was better he leave as he didn't want him sitting on the bench.

We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate TJ Perkins during this happy time!

