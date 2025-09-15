  • home icon
Congratulations to Brie Bella and WWE Superstar Nikki Bella

By Vivek Sharma
Published Sep 15, 2025 09:19 GMT
Nikki and Brie Bella are Hall of Famers! (Image from WWE.com)
Nikki and Brie Bella are Hall of Famers! (Image from WWE.com)

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, also known as The Bella Twins during their time together in WWE, are two of the most influential female wrestlers of all time. The duo started their pro wrestling journey together, and are still going strong after 18 years.

Nikki and Brie began their journeys as pro wrestlers with WWE in 2007. The duo were assigned to Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), the company's then-developmental territory. They made their in-ring debut on September 15, 2007, as The Bella Twins and defeated Nattie Neidhart (Natalya) and Krissy Vaine in their first outing to the squared circle.

Brie and Nikki Bella are thus celebrating the 18th anniversary of their in-ring debut today. While Nikki recently made her return to WWE and is still active as an in-ring competitor, Brie has not donned her wrestling boots since 2022. However, she is open to a return to the global juggernaut, and many speculate that she could make a comeback soon.

Nikki Bella is pushing for Brie Bella's WWE return

Nikki Bella recently made her return to the Stamford-based promotion and is currently a full-time member of the roster. The former Divas Champion recently revealed that she also wants to see her twin sister return, and has been pushing for the same:

"I keep pushing it. All the women want her back and they keep asking me every week has that decision changed. I don't think legacies should be determined on spouses, but I also understand business," she said.
Nikki added that she understands if Bryan Danielson's association with AEW is causing a hindrance in Brie Bella's return:

"I do think [WWE is] becoming more and more open to it. I understand it takes time and we just have to figure things out. There's so much business to figure out, and Brie and I both completely understand that," she added. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Nikki Bella is currently involved in a feud with Asuka and Kairi Sane, and found herself outnumbered against the two on RAW. Many believe this could lead to Brie Bella's much-awaited return.

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

