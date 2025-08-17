Congratulations to Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi Rhodes 

Though Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, may not be a part of WWE and the wrestling industry anymore, she's taking great strides in her career outside the industry. She recently revealed that she had started her second business venture.For those unaware, Brandi had been a part of the wrestling industry for over a decade, starting in 2011. Although she only served as a ring announcer in WWE, she later transitioned to an in-ring role on the independent circuit and in AEW. However, Brandi Rhodes stepped away from the business in 2022 and now only makes sporadic appearances with her husband, Cody Rhodes, in WWE.While The American Nightmare is making waves in the global juggernaut as its biggest babyface, Brandi has become a successful business owner. The 42-year-old star, who already runs her own yoga studio, has now started a kids' boutique store. She shared her excitement about the opening on her X account.Check it out below:&quot;Today I opened my 2nd business. I cannot describe the feeling of inviting in so many wonderful people and families for the first time. Pinkertons website will be up and running for online orders very soon. I will keep you all posted!@pinkertonskids,&quot; tweeted Brandi Rhodes.Cody Rhodes on how he began dating Brandi RhodesA few months back on the ESPN show Stephanie's Places, The American Nightmare shared interesting details behind his and Brandi Rhodes' first interactions. Cody Rhodes revealed that it was Brandi who made the first move by blowing in his ear backstage while they shared a hug during an episode of WWE RAW.&quot;She was in the hall, and they'd given her real Texas big hair. I was telling her, as her peer, you can't go out there like that, and to her it was this entry-level flirtation. I thought she was beautiful, the most amazing eyes I've ever seen in my life, locked in, but at that moment I was legit telling her. Once she assumed that I had flirted with her, and I went to give the half-hug, which is an appropriate hug for peers, and she blew in my ear. And, at that point, I thought Dashing Cody Rhodes is a real thing.&quot;Brandi Rhodes, however, hilariously refuted Cody's claims during the same interview, saying she was merely breathing and not blowing in his ear.