Congratulations to Edge's wife and WWE veteran Beth Phoenix

Adam Copeland's wife and WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix, may not be an active wrestler anymore, but she continues to make headlines outside of wrestling. The Glamazon last appeared in any wrestling capacity at Elimination Chamber 2023, where she joined forces with formerly Edge to defeat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match.

Months later, the Rated-R Superstar jumped ship to AEW, while his wife remained under the WWE contract until July 26, 2024. The former Divas Champion has since focused on major projects outside WWE.

Earlier this week, Beth Phoenix posted on her Instagram account to reveal that she has graduated as a RYT-200 (Registered Yoga Teacher) after completing a 200-hour training program. Thus, congratulations are in order for her.

In the caption, she wrote the following:

"I did a thing! Today I graduated as a RYT-200! My trip to Costa Rica was magical beyond my wildest dreams. @elementswellnessretreats has not only set me up with the tools help facilitate retreats but also teach the practice that I love so dearly. Ready for new chapters to unfold! #yogateacher #yogateachertraining #costarica #puravida."

Will WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix join AEW?

Beth Phoenix has achieved almost everything in the wrestling business. However, many fans have been speculating about the possibility of the Glamazon following in her husband's footsteps and joining All Elite Wrestling.

Cope is currently in a heated feud with the Death Riders led by Jon Moxley. Interestingly, Marina Shafir continues to be a thorn in the side of the Rated-R Superstar.

Last year, Cope addressed whether he would reunite with his wife in AEW.

"One thing we have talked about is maybe starting a type of finishing school, where, if there are people within the industry that feel like they’re just missing a little something, we’ll come on down to Asheville. Because you got FTR, you got me, and you got Beth Phoenix," Adam Copeland said.

Beth Phoenix was recently present backstage at Dynamite. Could she join AEW to deal with Shafir? Only time will tell.

