Congratulations to ex-WWE star Cora Jade, aka Elayna Black!

Former WWE Superstar Cora Jade (aka Elayna Black) recently shared a story on Instagram, showcasing her first title win after her release. Black captured the Arizona Wrestling Federation (AWF) Women’s Championship tonight.

Ad

Black was among several wrestlers who were recently let go by WWE. Her release came as a shock to the WWE Universe. At 24 years old, Black still has a long road ahead of her in pro wrestling.

At tonight's All-American Grand Slam, Elayna Black took on Brittnie Brooks in an Arizona Wrestling Federation Women's Title match. In the end, Black defeated Brooks to win the belt.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Cora Jade recently spoke about a possible WWE return on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. Here's what she said:

"Definitely, I feel like the door [is open]. I'm 24 years old. I feel like I didn't end on horrible terms there. Like I said, yes, there's things that p****d me off, but I'm human and I love wrestling, so that's only natural, but I'm not gonna sit here and be like, 'Oh my God, my time there was so horrible. I never wanna go back.' Absolutely not. I loved my time there. I loved the people I met there. I feel like anything is possible."

Ad

Many of Cora Jade's fans believe she will return to WWE at some point.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community congratulates her on her big win!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!