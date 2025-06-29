Congratulations to ex-WWE star Cora Jade, aka Elayna Black!

Former WWE Superstar Cora Jade (aka Elayna Black) recently shared a story on Instagram, showcasing her first title win after her release. Black captured the Arizona Wrestling Federation (AWF) Women’s Championship tonight.
Black was among several wrestlers who were recently let go by WWE. Her release came as a shock to the WWE Universe. At 24 years old, Black still has a long road ahead of her in pro wrestling.
At tonight's All-American Grand Slam, Elayna Black took on Brittnie Brooks in an Arizona Wrestling Federation Women's Title match. In the end, Black defeated Brooks to win the belt.
Cora Jade recently spoke about a possible WWE return on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. Here's what she said:
"Definitely, I feel like the door [is open]. I'm 24 years old. I feel like I didn't end on horrible terms there. Like I said, yes, there's things that p****d me off, but I'm human and I love wrestling, so that's only natural, but I'm not gonna sit here and be like, 'Oh my God, my time there was so horrible. I never wanna go back.' Absolutely not. I loved my time there. I loved the people I met there. I feel like anything is possible."
Many of Cora Jade's fans believe she will return to WWE at some point.
