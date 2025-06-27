  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dijak
  • Congratulations to ex-WWE stars Baron Corbin and Donovan Dijak

Congratulations to ex-WWE stars Baron Corbin and Donovan Dijak

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 27, 2025 04:44 GMT
The stars have reason to celebrate (Credit: WWE.com)
The stars have reason to celebrate (Credit: WWE.com)

Former WWE stars Baron Corbin, also known as Bishop Dyer, and Donovan Dijak now deserve to be congratulated after their recent achievement. They stood out from the crowd and finally did what they were waiting for.

At MLW Summer of Beasts, Corbin and Dijak teamed up as the Skyscrapers and took on the team of Magnus and Rugido for the World Tag Team Championship. The champions had put their titles on the line against mystery opponents, and the two former WWE Superstars were the first to answer.

The two stars celebrated their huge win as they became champions for the first time since leaving WWE. Both of them have been waiting for a proper title run, and it is finally happening. The two stars were familiar with each other, and the tag team worked well together. The Skyscrapers are the new champions going forward.

also-read-trending Trending
"👀 AND NEW: The mystery tag-team of @DijakFYE and @TomPestock just captured the MLW World Tag-Team Championships!! #MLWBeasts," the official X account announced.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

The match saw them become champions after the Death Valley Driver and Moonsault combination secured the titles.

Corbin and Dijak will be defending the belts going forward.

We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate the stars on their achievement.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications