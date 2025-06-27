Former WWE stars Baron Corbin, also known as Bishop Dyer, and Donovan Dijak now deserve to be congratulated after their recent achievement. They stood out from the crowd and finally did what they were waiting for.
At MLW Summer of Beasts, Corbin and Dijak teamed up as the Skyscrapers and took on the team of Magnus and Rugido for the World Tag Team Championship. The champions had put their titles on the line against mystery opponents, and the two former WWE Superstars were the first to answer.
The two stars celebrated their huge win as they became champions for the first time since leaving WWE. Both of them have been waiting for a proper title run, and it is finally happening. The two stars were familiar with each other, and the tag team worked well together. The Skyscrapers are the new champions going forward.
"👀 AND NEW: The mystery tag-team of @DijakFYE and @TomPestock just captured the MLW World Tag-Team Championships!! #MLWBeasts," the official X account announced.
Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE
The match saw them become champions after the Death Valley Driver and Moonsault combination secured the titles.
Corbin and Dijak will be defending the belts going forward.
We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate the stars on their achievement.