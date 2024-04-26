Congratulations to former WWE and current AEW star Tony Nese

Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese recently took to social media to make a big announcement regarding his personal life.

Nese joined World Wrestling Entertainment in June 2016 and soon made his main roster debut on RAW in September. During the pre-show of WrestleMania 35, he won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Buddy Murphy, now known as Buddy Matthews in AEW. In June 2021, the star was released from his contract and after a few months, he joined All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Nese recently took to Instagram to make a massive announcement regarding his personal life. The star revealed that he and his wife were expecting twins. In his post's caption, Nese joked about wrestling until he was 80 years old.

"Looks like I'll be wrestling until I'm 80," he wrote.

Tony Nese talked about sharing a wholesome moment with WWE Superstar Kevin Owens

During his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Nese talked about a wholesome moment he shared with Kevin Owens after his match against Buddy Matthews at the pre-show of WrestleMania 35. Nese said that Owens came out to give him a hug in front of the crowd which helped him have his WWE WrestleMania moment.

“The last thing is 205 Live of all this. The cool thing about that match, if you listen to the crowd, we genuinely got them. You were able to feel it throughout the match and by the end of the match, we got a standing ovation from people who’d been watching wrestling all week long. Kevin Owens was making his entrance or whatever [for a dark match], he even came out, gave me a huge hug and kind of gave me my moment in front of the crowd and everything. That whole moment, it felt like that capped off WrestleMania for me. That was my WrestleMania experience right there.”

Tony Nese is currently working under Tony Khan in AEW, but fans want him to return to WWE soon to work under Triple H's leadership. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion will sign the star again in the future.