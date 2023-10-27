Charly Arnolt (fka Charly Caruso) spent nearly five years with WWE before parting ways with the promotion. Recently, Arnolt surprised fans with some good news for November and December.

Maxim is an international magazine with a fan base spreading across the globe over the past few decades in the industry. Several WWE Superstars in the past, such as Kelly Kelly, Ronda Rousey, Stacy Keibler, and Mandy Rose, to name a few, have made it to the cover of the monthly issue.

Recently, former WWE personality Charly Arnolt (fka Charly Caruso) announced on her social media that she will be the cover star of the illustrious magazine for November and December 2023. She also received a new nickname, which appears on the cover. Here's the Link to the post. Check it out:

"Say hello to your newest @maximmag cover star! ⭐️ Such an honor and I’m so grateful for the blessings that seem to just keep on coming. Thank you to everyone involved who helped make this dream a reality! 💫 more photos in the magazine, so make sure to pick up your Nov/Dec issue on newsstands!!"

Earlier this year, she was also featured as the cover star for Resident magazine for August.

What has Charly Arnolt done in the world of journalism after leaving WWE?

In 2016, Charly Arnolt signed with the company following Brandi Rhodes' exit from the promotion. She quickly made her way to the developmental brand, where she became Charly Caruso and worked as a ring announcer.

Later, she made her way to the main roster and slowly started to appear on the company's digital platforms. She conducted backstage and in-ring interviews with superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

After five years with the company, she left the Stamford-based promotion and made her way to ESPN. She eventually started with SportsCenter and hosted the Snapchat version of the show before receiving more opportunities.

She became a regular on SportsNation, First Take, and Her Taker podcast on ESPN. She also interviewed fighters at UFC before leaving ESPN. Arnolt is currently working with OutKick.

Do you want to see Charly Caruso return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.