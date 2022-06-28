Former WWE personality Charly Caruso details transition to ESPN

Former WWE personality Charly Caruso has detailed her transition from Vince McMahon's company to working with ESPN.

Charly Arnolt signed with WWE in 2016 and lasted five years with the company, parting ways in 2021. In an interesting development, Caruso was initially introduced to WWE higher-ups by AEW owner Tony Khan before the advent of the rival promotion. In 2018, she began working for ESPN, providing updates on SportsCenter.

During a recent clip uploaded to the YouTube channel Lucha Libre Online, Caruso was asked about her transition from WWE to ESPN. Charly noted that the transition was easy for her as she was already working for ESPN on a part-time basis while carrying out her WWE duties. She also noted that everyone involved made the move as easy as possible.

"For me, the transition was okay because I was working with ESPN at the same time I was working for WWE, so I just left WWE and went full-time to ESPN. So, for me, easy transition. But y'know I'm so happy to have spent so many years working in the wrestling business with WWE and now I've moved on to, what I consider to be, the next step in my career." - Caruso said. (00:50 - 01:11)

Why did Charly Caruso leave the WWE?

Charly Caruso left WWE in 2021 to commit full-time to her ESPN duties, however, there may have been more to it.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that some backstage heat may have contributed to her departure from the company. Meltzer mentioned that some backstage in WWE had found Caruso difficult to work with.

“I heard she was fired and then other people reported that she’s just not gonna be used and they are gonna wait for her contract to be out. I don’t know which one of those is accurate. She had too much heat with too many different people and that was the story. That’s why the new guy was brought in to replace her.” [h/t to WrestlingNews.co]

It was also alleged that she would arrive late to WWE shows, which may have contributed to the departure. She has since denied these rumors.

It will be interesting to see how Charly Caruso's ESPN career progresses. You can read more about her by clicking right here.

