Congratulations ex-WWE champion Baron Corbin

Ex-WWE champion Tom Pestock (fka Baron Corbin) has always been a star with a lot of potential. Now, he has reason to celebrate.

The star shared a picture of himself with a gold medal that he won at the 2025 Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championships and joked about the medal being a black eye. The star has always competed and looked to establish his real-life skills in wrestling and jiu-jitsu. With a gold here, the star has certainly established his reputation even further.

"How's my black eye now haha! Gold at PANS"

This is not the star's first achievement in Jiu-Jitsu. In the past, in the Jiu Jitsu World League Florida III, he won the gold medal in 2023. He then won the silver medal at the Jiu Jitsu World League Florida VI. He has also won the Tampa International Open 2024 gold medal as well.

His legitimate credentials are supported by his achievements in WWE, as the former United States Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion.

While he's not in WWE currently, he has started to work in Maple Leap Pro Wrestling, where he even challenged the current NWA World's Heavyweight Champion to a title match.

