  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Congratulations ex-WWE champion Baron Corbin

Congratulations ex-WWE champion Baron Corbin

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 20, 2025 23:29 GMT
The star has reason to celebrate (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has reason to celebrate (Credit: WWE.com)

Ex-WWE champion Tom Pestock (fka Baron Corbin) has always been a star with a lot of potential. Now, he has reason to celebrate.

Ad

The star shared a picture of himself with a gold medal that he won at the 2025 Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championships and joked about the medal being a black eye. The star has always competed and looked to establish his real-life skills in wrestling and jiu-jitsu. With a gold here, the star has certainly established his reputation even further.

"How's my black eye now haha! Gold at PANS"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This is not the star's first achievement in Jiu-Jitsu. In the past, in the Jiu Jitsu World League Florida III, he won the gold medal in 2023. He then won the silver medal at the Jiu Jitsu World League Florida VI. He has also won the Tampa International Open 2024 gold medal as well.

His legitimate credentials are supported by his achievements in WWE, as the former United States Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion.

While he's not in WWE currently, he has started to work in Maple Leap Pro Wrestling, where he even challenged the current NWA World's Heavyweight Champion to a title match.

Quick Links

Edited by Brandon Nell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी