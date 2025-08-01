Congratulations to former WWE star Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson made his WWE debut at the first night of WrestleMania 38 where he was introduced by Stephanie McMahon. The Olympic Gold Medalist recently announced on Instagram that he and his wife are expecting a baby soon.

Gable made his first WWE appearance at SummerSlam 2021. He was then drafted to Monday Night RAW later in that year. His first appearance as a contracted star came at WrestleMania 38, where Stephanie McMahon introduced him on the first night, and he suplexed Chad Gable on the next. His next appearance came on an episode of SmackDown in December of that year.

He then started appearing on NXT and had his first match against Baron Corbin at NXT: Great American Bash. The ending of the match received a lot of criticism after they both threw each other over the commentary table. He was then released from the company in May of 2024.

Gable Steveson recently uploaded pictures with his wife on his Instagram announcing her pregnancy. The Olympic Gold Medalist is soon going to be a father.

It's great to see Gable celebrate such a big moment in his life. It'll be interesting to see if he ever returns to WWE as a wrestler.

Baron Corbin recently revealed backstage issues with Gable Steveson in WWE

Bishop Dyer (fka Baron Corbin) recently appeared on the Busted Open Radio podcast. During his appearance, he revealed some interesting information regarding Gable Steveson. He looked back at his match with the Olympian from NXT in 2023.

He revealed that Gable was very hesitant to take a loss in his first match. He also stated he rubbed some people the wrong way, and their match impacted his career very negatively.

"I mean, I’m just going to say without putting too much out there that he rubbed some people the wrong way. After that match, the way that went down, I think he lost a lot of opportunity, especially in that ‘NXT’ building,” he said. (H/T Ringside News)
Gable Steveson was released from WWE soon after his dark match on SmackDown in early 2024.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
