  Congratulations to former WWE star Maria Kanellis

Congratulations to former WWE star Maria Kanellis

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 27, 2025 02:57 GMT
Maria Kanellis
Maria Kanellis is popular among the fans (Image credit: WWE.com)

Maria Kanellis is a well-known figure in the world of professional wrestling. She has recently shared some amazing news with her fans.

Maria Kanellis first came into the limelight due to her time with WWE. Following her departure from the Stamford-based promotion, she continued to work on the independent scene and competed for promotions like TNA Wrestling and ROH. During this time, she also met her husband, Mike Bennett. Maria has not competed in the ring since 2019 and has stayed away from the limelight due to health issues while also focusing on her time as a parent.

In June, Maria and Mike announced to the world that they were expecting their third child. Now, the former WWE star has taken to social media to confirm the gender of the baby.

"It’s a Boy!!!," she wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

Maria Kanellis recently confirmed that she has retired

Maria Kanellis has had her fair share of ups and downs in life. Over the past few years alone, she had a life-threatening tumor removed along with her adrenal gland. She also had skin cancer and had half her thyroid removed. These issues kept her away from the ring.

Maria recently took to social media to recall all her past health issues while also stating that her 20-year career ended in January. However, she is not ready to leave wrestling completely, and if she is ready to go back, it will be in a backstage role for Wrestling Army.

"In the past few years I’ve had half my thyroid removed, a rare life threatening tumor removed along with my adrenal gland, skin cancer, polyps removed, and now I am having my third baby. In January, my 20 year career effectively ended which is another story. I am not ready to leave wrestling completely that way but I’m not ready to go back. But when I am ready maybe it will be behind the scenes, with @WWrestlingArmy, or something else but I owe it to my younger self to have a better ending."
It's good to see Maria Kanellis is focused on her family life after retirement.

