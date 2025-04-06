Congratulations to former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle!

Former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle was recently honored for her career as a wrestler. The veteran has not competed in a match since 2017 and last performed for the company in 2009.

Candice Michelle will be appearing on the Wrestling Life with Ben Veal podcast this month to talk about her professional wrestling career. The podcast's official Instagram page shared that the legend was inducted into the "Wrestling Life Online Hall of Fame" for her contributions to the business.

"This month! A very special #wrestlinglifepod episode is coming your way as Candice Michelle is inducted into the @wrestlinglifeonline Hall of Fame! Join @mrs_candice_michelle and @benvealwrites for a deep-dive into a trailblazing #wrestling career, a look back on Candice’s matches with the likes of Melina, Trish Stratus, Michelle McCool and many more, behind-the-scenes insight and how Candice is now helping others to become a #champ just like her."

The veteran captured the WWE Women's Championship once during her tenure with the company.

Candice Michelle reveals she wants a WWE Legends contract

Candice Michelle recently said she wanted to sign a WWE Legends deal.

The promotion regularly signs stars of the past so they can release new action figures and have the talent on hand for appearances. During a recent virtual signing hosted by K&S WrestleFest, the former champion shared that she was hoping to sign a new deal with the promotion. She noted that her action figures were hard to find, but that could change if she were signed by the company.

"We also have one figure left too. $80 for each of those. Also very hard to find nowadays unless they give me a Legends deal. Hint, hint, WWE. But until then, these are the old school ones that we know. They’re just really hard to get," she said.

Michelle appeared on the RAW Reunion episode in 2019 and captured the 24/7 Championship during the show. The 24/7 Championship went on to be retired in 2022 after Nikki Cross threw it in the garbage. It will be interesting to see if the 46-year-old gets the chance to return to the promotion sometime down the line.

