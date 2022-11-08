Nikki Cross hilariously botches throwing the 24/7 Championship in the trash on WWE RAW

Nikki Cross won the 24/7 Championship this week on WWE RAW after she defeated Dana Brooke.

Following the match, Nikki headed backstage and appeared to throw the Championship in the trash but completely missed the bin. She was seen in a catatonic state as she walked around backstage. She wasn't even looking at what she was doing when she missed the trash can.

WWE initially tweeted the video of the title being thrown in the trash but has since deleted it.

The 24/7 Championship has been part of many entertaining segments on WWE TV over the past few years. However, it appears as though Triple H has now decided to bring it to an end.

Nikki Cross was the perfect person to bin the title since she could do so seamlessly, despite a slight error in the execution.

Could this be the end of the 24/7 Championship on WWE RAW?

It's no secret that the 24/7 Championship hasn't been featured on TV since Triple H took over. Instead, it has become a side act as part of recent live events up until this week on WWE RAW.

It appears as though Triple H has changed his mind about bringing back the Championship, but it could have just been his way of scrapping it for good. The title doesn't have to be taken out of the trash can now.

Cross has become the third woman in WWE to put a championship in the trash. Madusa was the first when she was Women's Champion, and Cora Jade recently binned her NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

