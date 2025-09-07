Congratulations to former WWE Superstar Cora Jade

Former WWE star Cora Jade, now known as Elayna Black, recently celebrated a major accomplishment. Jade was released by the company earlier this year in May.

The 24-year-old has been having a lot of success outside the promotion and took to social media to make a major announcement. She revealed on her Instagram story that she had purchased her first house in West Palm Beach, Florida. You can check out her message in the image below.

Jade announced that she bought a house on social media. [Image credit: Elayna Black on Instagram]

Cora Jade captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Roxanne Perez during her time in the company. Perez was called up to the main roster earlier this year and is currently a member of The Judgment Day on RAW.

Former WWE star Cora Jade reveals how CM Punk helped her

Cora Jade recently shared how CM Punk helped her through a difficult time in her life.

CM Punk is involved in a bitter rivalry with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on WWE RAW. Becky Lynch helped The Visionary retain the title at Clash in Paris, but AJ Lee made her triumphant return to the company after a decade away to confront The Man on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Speaking on TMZ's Inside The Ring podcast, Jade shared that Punk helped her make the decision to take a break from professional wrestling. She revealed that The Second City Saint gave her some advice that has stuck with her.

"I broke down one day and we had a conversation, me and him on the phone, because I was like, he ‘Hey, I need your advice,’ because he’s been through it all. He left WWE for 10 years, hated WWE, said crazy things, and nobody ever thought he was coming back[...]So many things that he said to me in that conversation really helped me. He told me, like, I don’t owe anybody anything, and I don’t have to stick in something that’s no longer serving me, and that really stuck with me," she said.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Only time will tell if Cora Jade ever decides to return to professional wrestling down the line.

