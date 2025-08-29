"I broke down" - CM Punk helped a former WWE Superstar, she reveals

CM Punk helped a former WWE star when she was going through a difficult time in her life. The Second City Saint is looked up to as a mentor by many young talents and has helped in the development of NXT talent in his second stint with WWE.

Recently, a former NXT talent shared how CM Punk offered her key advice and supported her.

Cora Jade, also known as Elayna Black, was released by WWE earlier this year. She then had brief stints in TNA and on the independent wrestling circuit before deciding to take a break from wrestling for the rest of the year to focus on her mental health. The decision, however, wasn't an easy one.

During an appearance on TMZ Sports' Inside the Ring podcast, she revealed how Punk helped her make the decision. The former WWE Champion has referred to Jade as her wrestling daughter and was on hand to help her out.

"He’s (CM Punk) another person I go to for anything. He’s one of the people that, honestly, because I told you I was going back and forth for a few weeks. I was just scared. I knew I needed to take a break," she said.

Jade said she was scared to do it because she didn't want to let people down. She was afraid of the backlash and how the promoters, who had already booked her, would react. Just then, she reached out to The Voice of the Voiceless.

"I broke down one day and we had a conversation, me and him on the phone, because I was like, he ‘Hey, I need your advice,’ because he’s been through it all. He left WWE for 10 years, hated WWE, said crazy things, and nobody ever thought he was coming back[...]So many things that he said to me in that conversation really helped me. He told me, like, I don’t owe anybody anything, and I don’t have to stick in something that’s no longer serving me, and that really stuck with me," she mentioned.

Jade also said that CM Punk helped her see past the emotional aspect of the decision and added that it was "really cool" to have him as a friend.

Watch the interview below:

CM Punk was attacked by his other wrestling daughter recently

CM Punk was recently attacked by his other wrestling daughter, Roxanne Perez. A few days ago, during a live event in Manchester, UK, Punk teamed up with Sami Zayn and Penta to take on The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio.

During the contest, Roxanne Perez made her way into the ring and hit Punk with a Pop Rox. Still, it wasn't enough, as Punk and his teammates prevailed.

Roxanne did share the clip of her move on X(Twitter) and tagged her "mom," Punk's wife, AJ Lee.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit TMZ Sports' Inside the Ring podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

