CM Punk attacked by female WWE star; AJ Lee called out

In one of the most surprising moments in recent WWE memory, a female star attacked CM Punk at a recent live event and then went on to call out AJ Lee. Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez didn't hesitate before taking out Punk and then confidently tagged his wife, Lee, on the post of that incident.The Second City Saint competed in a star-studded main event at the Manchester show, where he teamed up with PENTA and Sami Zayn to defeat Perez's stablemates Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh.At one point in the match, Roxanne Perez entered the ring and attacked Punk to help Mysterio pin him, leaving the fans shocked. Following the event, she took to her X account to call out AJ Lee by referring to her as &quot;mom.&quot;Check it out below:&quot;Hi mom @The AJMendez,&quot; tweeted Perez.For those unaware, Perez shares a warm relationship with CM Punk outside the ring and fondly refers to him as her &quot;wrestling dad.&quot;Roxanne Perez wants to face AJ Lee in WWEThe reigning one-half of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has repeatedly expressed her desire to step inside the ring with AJ Lee.Perez stated that the former Divas Champion was her ultimate dream opponent and that she was eagerly awaiting her return to wrestling down the line.&quot;Oh yeah. Yeah, I've definitely told her. Uh, I told her that I don't wanna be 80 years old, so she's got to, come on, make it quicker, okay? Umm, but yeah, she's awesome and she's given me so much advice of, you know, being in the WWE and being in the locker room and staying true to myself. So, she's awesome. She's my wrestling mom,&quot; Roxanne said. Lee has built a thriving career outside of wrestling as a writer, and it remains to be seen if she will ever choose to revisit her past.