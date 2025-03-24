Congratulations to former WWE Superstar Eva Marie

Congratulations are in order to former WWE Superstar Eva Marie for achieving a massive milestone in her personal life. The Red Queen has not wrestled since she departed the Stamford-based company more than three years ago.

The 40-year-old recently took to her Instagram account to reveal she is 12 years sober. She penned an emotional message in the caption, opening up about her struggles with addiction 12 years ago. Marie thanked God, her sponsor 'Mo,' her fellowship, and her family for their constant support over the years.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Eva Marie had two tenures in WWE. She signed with the global juggernaut in 2013. After two years on the main roster, she competed in NXT for a year before returning to Monday Night RAW in 2016. However, she parted ways with the company the following year in 2017.

Marie inked a new deal with WWE in 2020. However, she made her first appearance back on television in June 2021. She wrestled a handful of matches before she was released from her contract with the company in November 2021.

Eva Marie speaks about her potential WWE return

Eva Marie has stayed away from professional wrestling following her second exit from WWE. The Red Queen has often spoken about potentially returning to the wrestling promotion.

Speaking in a YouTube video a couple of years ago, Marie noted she was in talks with WWE Studios about movies and television. She claimed that the door for the potential return was open. Eva added that she could return with changes to her physical appearance.

"The talks of me coming back to WWE, it's one of those things where, I know you guys want a yes or no answer, and the truth is it's maybe. We have an ongoing relationship. I was just in talks to WWE Studios talking about, you know, ideas and movies and TV. And then obviously that door is like always open potentially of coming back, who knows. Eva Marie can come back as, you know, like a dark kind of persona, dye my hair back to black, come in. You never know," she said.

You can check out her comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Marie will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

