Congratulations to former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross and his family

Congratulations are in order for Karrion Kross and his family. The former WWE Superstar revealed on social media that his mother is now cancer free.Kross and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, departed WWE after SummerSlam 2025. At the Premium Live Event, Kross lost to Sami Zayn. The couple left WWE on August 10 after the expiry of their contracts. This marked the end of their second tenure with the WWE.On X, Kross shared the news of his mom being cancer free. He also revealed that she completed all her treatments.&quot;Mom is officially cancer free. Completed all treatments. Greatest day of my life seeing this.&quot; wrote Kross.Check out Kross' post on X:Vince Russo spoke about Karrion Kross' viral promo after WrestleMania 41Karrion Kross cut a viral promo after WrestleMania 41. He wasn't booked for a match on the show, but got involved in the AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul match.Speaking on BroDown, Russo said that Kross went all out and took shots at the WWE and Triple H. He also questioned if the same situation would've happened under Vince McMahon. Russo said:&quot;You know when I tell you as a fact, you know I know. This ain't rumor heresay. I could tell you as a fact. Remember that one promo he cut? That one shoot promo, remember when he sat at the table that one time? Nobody knew about that promo but him. That was not written, that was not discussed. He cut that promo. WWE brass, including Triple H did not know whether or not Kross was shooting. And they avoided Kross for the next four days because they didn't know whether he was shooting or working. Now, can you put Vince McMahon in that spot? You're gonna tell me Vince McMahon is gonna avoid Karrion Kross for four days?&quot;Kross is currently competing on the independent circuit and has appeared for promotions including DEFY Wrestling, GCW, and more.