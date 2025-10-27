  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Congratulations to former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross and his family

Congratulations to former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross and his family

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 27, 2025 01:40 GMT
Scarlett and Karrion Kross (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Scarlett and Karrion Kross (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Congratulations are in order for Karrion Kross and his family. The former WWE Superstar revealed on social media that his mother is now cancer free.

Ad

Kross and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, departed WWE after SummerSlam 2025. At the Premium Live Event, Kross lost to Sami Zayn. The couple left WWE on August 10 after the expiry of their contracts. This marked the end of their second tenure with the WWE.

On X, Kross shared the news of his mom being cancer free. He also revealed that she completed all her treatments.

"Mom is officially cancer free. Completed all treatments. Greatest day of my life seeing this." wrote Kross.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Did The Rock's "Final Boss" run hurt WWE? Watch Here!

Check out Kross' post on X:

Ad

Vince Russo spoke about Karrion Kross' viral promo after WrestleMania 41

Karrion Kross cut a viral promo after WrestleMania 41. He wasn't booked for a match on the show, but got involved in the AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul match.

Speaking on BroDown, Russo said that Kross went all out and took shots at the WWE and Triple H. He also questioned if the same situation would've happened under Vince McMahon. Russo said:

Ad
"You know when I tell you as a fact, you know I know. This ain't rumor heresay. I could tell you as a fact. Remember that one promo he cut? That one shoot promo, remember when he sat at the table that one time? Nobody knew about that promo but him. That was not written, that was not discussed. He cut that promo. WWE brass, including Triple H did not know whether or not Kross was shooting. And they avoided Kross for the next four days because they didn't know whether he was shooting or working. Now, can you put Vince McMahon in that spot? You're gonna tell me Vince McMahon is gonna avoid Karrion Kross for four days?"

Kross is currently competing on the independent circuit and has appeared for promotions including DEFY Wrestling, GCW, and more.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications