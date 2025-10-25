Karrion Kross’ unscripted WWE promo caused panic; wrestling veteran recalls backstage chaos (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Karrion Kross' shoot promo. The star was visibly disgruntled after being snubbed from WrestleMania 41.

Kross cut a scathing promo on WWE after he was not on the WrestleMania card. He was irate to not be performing in Las Vegas, in front of his home fans. He indirectly called out Triple H, claiming that the current creative team didn't care about actual wrestlers and was just looking for viral moments.

During the latest episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo spoke about Karrion Kross' promo from earlier this year. He pointed out that the star had gone all out, taking shots at WWE and Triple H. The veteran writer was sure that the top brass in the company didn't know that it was a work and avoided meeting with Kross for several days thereafter. Vince questioned if the former boss, Vince McMahon, would have gone through the same situation with the former NXT Champion.

"You know when I tell you as a fact, you know I know. This ain't rumor heresay. I could tell you as a fact. Remember that one promo he cut? That one shoot promo, remember when he sat at the table that one time? Nobody knew about that promo but him. That was not written, that was not discussed. He cut that promo. WWE brass, including Triple H did not know whether or not Kross was shooting. And they avoided Kross for the next four days because they didn't know whether he was shooting or working. Now, can you put Vince McMahon in that spot? You're gonna tell me Vince McMahon is gonna avoid Karrion Kross for four days?"

Karrion Kross' WWE career came to an uneventful end after SummerSlam. He and Scarlett were let go from the company.

The star spoke out against the treatment handed out to him and how a renewal deal was revoked because he wanted more details.

