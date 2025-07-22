Congratulations to former WWE Superstar Katana Chance!

Congratulations are in order for former WWE Superstar Kacy Catanzaro, formerly known as Katana Chance in the Stamford-based company.Catanzaro was a WWE Superstar for eight years. She received a tryout in 2017 at the Performance Center and was confirmed for the Mae Young Classic. During the tournament, it was announced that she had signed a contract with the company.On Instagram, Catanzaro announced her engagement to her fiancé, Naoufal Abouelhouda.&quot;Cheers to forever 🥂 I SAID YES 💍 Yes today, Yes tomorrow, Yes ALWAYS ♾️❤️@naoufal_a,&quot; wrote Catanzaro.Check out Catanzaro's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring her time in WWE, Catanzaro teamed up with Kayden Carter. The duo won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, and in 2024, they made history by winning WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. They became the first tag team to win the NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.Katana Chance on her future in professional wrestlingKatana Chance opened up about her future in professional wrestling, stating that she wasn't sure if she wanted to continue in the business.Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the former WWE star admitted that her adult life has transitioned from one challenge to another. She said:&quot;I'm not sure. I'm gonna say I'm not sure, because it could go either way. I feel like most people, they know right away. The second it happens, they're like, 'Okay, I'm doing this.' I think part of it is because I didn't wrestle beforehand. I never got those experiences that people who did are like, 'Okay, I'm gonna go back to that. I know that I wanna do that.' For me, I feel like my whole adult life I've always really gone right from one challenge to the next.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCatanzaro and Chance were released by WWE on May 2, 2025. The year before they won the Women's Tag Team Championship.