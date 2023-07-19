Congratulations to former WWE Superstar TJ Perkins

Former WWE Superstar T.J. Perkins shared some fantastic news through his official Twitter account when he revealed that he has tied the knot with his long-time partner Aria Blake.

In 2016, TJP signed with WWE and became the inaugural Cruiserweight Champion by winning the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. After the event, he moved to the main roster on RAW and became the face of the 205 Live division that was created.

Perkins remained in the cruiserweight division throughout his WWE run until he was released by the company in 2019. After his departure, Perkins returned to the independent circuit and worked for several promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, NJPW, MLW, and CMLL.

Yesterday, Perkins revealed that he tied the knot with long-time partner Aria Blake. The couple recently welcomed their second child in the month of May. Check it out:

"Mr. & Mrs. Perkins💍"

Perkins is a member of the United Empire in NJPW and recently lost his IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships to Bullet Club War Dog's Drilla Moloney and Clark Connors.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling, we would like to share our most sincere congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Perkins on this wonderful news.