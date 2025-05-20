Congratulations to former WWE Superstar Xia Li aka Léi Yǐng Lee

The WWE Universe knows Xia Li as the first Chinese woman to compete in a WWE ring. Now known as Léi Yǐng Lee of TNA, the 36-year-old has continued to find success in life beyond the Stamford-based company. The fan-favorite and the rest of the wrestling world are currently celebrating a major combat sports accolade.

Ad

The Protector competed in the martial art of wushu before joining WWE in 2017. She was released in April 2024, and three months later, it was announced that she would be making her MMA debut for Combat Night MMA while working the indie wrestling scene. A positive COVID-19 test delayed the debut, but Li has been with TNA since last September.

Li finally made her MMA debut this past Saturday at Combat Night Pro PPV in Jacksonville, FL, at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center. The former WWE Superstar defeated Myriame Essalki in her second fight via majority decision. The bout, billed as an Amateur Muay Thai contest, saw the fighters compete at 130 pounds.

Ad

Trending

"Victorious in her debut @thexiazhao mixed it up well in route to earning her first win inside the Combatagon. Excited to see what’s next for this WWE superstar turned Fighter out of @thejunglemma show her some love in the comments and follow for more Fight highlights and news [camera emoji] @aaronlitz #muaythai #kickboxing #floridamma #combatnight," wrote Combat MMA with the photos below.

Ad

Ad

Xia Li has not announced her second MMA fight but has indicated plans to move forward in the sport. She competed in several martial arts competitions in China before moving to the United States for WWE.

Xia Li uses pro wrestling theatrics in MMA weigh-ins

Xia Li may be branching out into MMA, but she seems to be a pro wrestler at heart. The former WWE star faced Myriame Essalki at the Combat MMA weigh-ins for their fight this past weekend.

Ad

Now with TNA, Li was applauded and praised on social media for some of her pro wrestling antics, seen below. She also wore her gear.

"The Ladies Down Tomorrow in Duval. We had some Intense face offs in Jacksoncille, but the ladies stole the show," wrote Combat MMA with the photos below.

Xia Li's last TNA match came at the Impact TV tapings in early May. She defeated Rosemary one night, then teamed with Xia Brookside for a win over Myla Grace and Harley Hudson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More