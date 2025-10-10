Congratulations go out to Carmella and WWE's Corey Graves!

Corey Graves has been on a hiatus from WWE following the incident on Friday Night SmackDown, but the real-life couple shared fantastic news as Carmella announced the birth of her second child.In 2023, Carmella went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion and revealed she's expecting her and Graves' first child. In November, she gave birth to their first son, Dimitri, and focused on building her career outside the wrestling industry.Earlier this year, the real-life couple announced that they're expecting a second child at the end of the year. While the second child took a little longer than usual, the 37-year-old star revealed the birth of their second boy, Bram Julian Polinsky, in a post on Instagram.The couple received messages from several names across promotions in the industry, and Mella wrote a heartfelt message on social media and tagged Corey Graves in it as well.&quot;Bram Julian Polinsky 🤍 you’ve changed my life forever, baby boy,&quot; Carmella wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen can we expect Corey Graves and Carmella back in WWE?Last month, Corey Graves tried to save Michael Cole on Friday Night SmackDown when Brock Lesnar was looking for John Cena ahead of Wrestlepalooza. Instead of running away from The Beast Incarnate, Graves pleaded and requested him not to attack Cole.While the three-time WWE Universal Champion didn't attack the voice of WWE, he delivered two F5s in the ring to Corey Graves and wrote him off television for a while. As of now, there's no indication or reports as to when the former NXT Tag Team Champion will return to the commentary booth.Meanwhile, Carmella is no longer a performer in the Stamford-based promotion and has no ties to wrestling promotion. She's currently focused on raising her family with Graves and hasn't competed inside the ring in over two years.