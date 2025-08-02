Congratulations go out to Jey Uso ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025!

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is hours away, and congratulations are already in for Jey Uso, as Jackie Redmond revealed incredible stats about Main Event Jey.
Tag team wrestling has evolved drastically in the Stamford-based promotion in the past few years, and the Triple H-led creative regime has enhanced the division with more meaningful characters, storylines, and matches across the board. In 2023, The Usos, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn became the first two teams to headline the event for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.
Main Event Jey's record has only grown stronger with time, and Jackie Redmond has revealed an impressive one. During the SummerSlam Kickoff, Redmond stated that Uso's upcoming tag team match marks his 60th tag team match at a premium live event, which seems to be the highest ever for a superstar in the tag team division.
"Tonight marks Jey Uso's 60th tag team match at a premium live event," Redmond said.
It'll be interesting to see if Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker can topple the team of The Original Tribal Chief and Main Event Jey, especially with Uso's impressive record and tag team experience behind The OG Bloodline.
If you use quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE