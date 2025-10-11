John Cena achieves an incredible milestone at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 11, 2025 15:00 GMT
John Cena on SmackDown! [Image credit: WWE.com]
John Cena on SmackDown! [Image credit: WWE.com]

John Cena's farewell tour headed to Perth for WWE Crown Jewel, where he faced AJ Styles for the final time in the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, congratulations go out to The Franchise Player for reaching his 100th PLE win in Australia.

John Cena has been the face of WWE under Vince McMahon's regime for over a decade. During his time as the company's face, Cena made himself available whenever he was needed and did everything by the book under the old regime's order.

The Never-seen 17 has headlined multiple premium live events, television shows, and live events. Last month, it came to notice that John Cena is one win away from his 100th premium live event win in the Stamford-based promotion. Unfortunately, it didn't happen last month, as Brock Lesnar decimated him inside the ring.

Today, John Cena had his final wrestling match against AJ Styles in Perth, Australia, and won the bout. With the win over The Phenomenal One, Cena secured his 100th premium live event win and added another fantastic accolade under his belt ahead of his retirement.

What's next for John Cena following WWE Crown Jewel 2025?

John Cena has four appearances left after his win over AJ Styles in Perth at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. However, there are names in the industry that he hasn't faced yet, and there's a chance he gets to face two unfamiliar faces inside the ring before retirement.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), a title match against Dominik Mysterio is on the cards for this year's Survivor Series in California. Moreover, a match against Gunther is also rumored to take place in Washington at Saturday Night's Main Event.

While these were reported a while back, John Cena can add more accolades in the coming weeks before he retires from professional wrestling in December 2025.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

