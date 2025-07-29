Congratulations go out to WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has been all over WWE and AAA over the past few weeks, with even Triple H praising The Judgment Day member for the star that he has become in the pro wrestling business.''Dirty'' Dom is following in the path of his father, Rey Mysterio, and it seems that he has already hit a significant milestone as Intercontinental Champion. The RAW Superstar walked out of WrestleMania 41 back in April as the IC Champion, pinning Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way Match that also involved Bron Breakker and Penta. This heightened tensions between The Judgment Day members, but the two men have since ironed out their differences.Mysterio hits 100 days as Intercontinental Champion today, less than a week away from his defense against AJ Styles at SummerSlam.This is a huge achievement for Dominik, who is destined to become WWE World Champion one day. The Judgment Day star could even become AAA Mega Champion shortly, as he is set to compete in a four-way match against El Hijo Del Vikingo, El Grande Americano, and Dragon Lee at TripleMania XXXIII on August 16.Dominik Mysterio may play a huge role at SummerSlam 2025Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam in a match that has been building for several months. AJ Styles has been pushing for a shot at the title since before Night of Champions, but Mysterio was forced to pull out of the Saudi Arabia event due to a real-life injury.Styles has since been pushing for Mysterio to be cleared for in-ring competition, and finally, The King of The Luchadores was medically cleared last week. On this week's RAW, The Phenomenal One pinned the champion in a six-person tag team match.Not only will Dominik Mysterio defend his title this weekend, but he may also play a part in the Women's Tag Team Championship match between Roxanne Perez &amp; Raquel Rodriguez and Alexa Bliss &amp; Charlotte Flair since he has been involved in this story as well.