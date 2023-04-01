"Congratulations to the greatest luchador of all time!" - Wrestling fans thank Rey Mysterio for his incredible career

Tonight, Rey Mysterio's incredible career was immortalized as he was finally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Wrestling legend Konnan did the honors of inducting Rey into the Hall of Fame after delivering an excellent speech.

The Master of the 619 came out and recalled his entire wrestling journey from training to his first match and, finally, his time in WWE. He also recalled how his wife supported him financially when he had no money and wanted to give up on his dream.

He finished his emotional speech by thanking the fans and fellow superstars who were with him on this journey. He also mentioned Eddie Guerrero during his speech.

Following his induction, several wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their heartfelt congratulations, and many fans thanked Rey Mysterio for the incredible matches over the years.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Cassandra Shaw @Cassand06285084 @WWE to Rey Mysterio we thank you for encouraging the WWE universe to not give up on our dreams @reymysterio Congratulationsto Rey Mysterio we thank you for encouraging the WWE universe to not give up on our dreams @WWE @reymysterio Congratulations 👏 to Rey Mysterio we thank you for encouraging the WWE universe to not give up on our dreams

BlazinXGod | (Comms Open) @BlazinXGen @WWE @reymysterio He is the reason why I have gotten into WWE! I am so grateful that I stuck with WWE from around 03' up to now. Congratz on making my childhood one of the best days to come. @WWE @reymysterio He is the reason why I have gotten into WWE! I am so grateful that I stuck with WWE from around 03' up to now. Congratz on making my childhood one of the best days to come.

Emmazing @EmmaKuzi @WWE 🏽



Thank you for all the fun and amazing exciting matches Rey 🫶🏼 @reymysterio What A GuyThank you for all the fun and amazing exciting matches Rey 🫶🏼 @WWE @reymysterio What A Guy 👏🏽Thank you for all the fun and amazing exciting matches Rey 🫶🏼

Jesse @JesseFrom612 @WWE @reymysterio Thank you for your contributions to professional wrestling and Lucha Libre! @WWE @reymysterio Thank you for your contributions to professional wrestling and Lucha Libre!

One fan called Rey Mysterio the GOAT.

Another fan stated how he started watching wrestling because of Rey.

Diego @abcDeegs @WWE @reymysterio I started watching wrestling when I was 10 years old because of him. Had the honor of meeting him after SummerSlam 2021. Really kind, humble, and legendary. Gracias, Rey🫡 @WWE @reymysterio I started watching wrestling when I was 10 years old because of him. Had the honor of meeting him after SummerSlam 2021. Really kind, humble, and legendary. Gracias, Rey🫡✨

One fan admitted to being in tears after hearing Rey's emotional speech.

Rey is set to face Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 in a highly-anticipated match. It will be interesting to see if Rey will be able to defeat his son.

What did you make of Rey's Hall of Fame speech? Sound off in the comments section.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes