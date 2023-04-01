Create

"Congratulations to the greatest luchador of all time!" - Wrestling fans thank Rey Mysterio for his incredible career

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 01, 2023 10:52 IST
Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio has had a legendary WWE career

Tonight, Rey Mysterio's incredible career was immortalized as he was finally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Wrestling legend Konnan did the honors of inducting Rey into the Hall of Fame after delivering an excellent speech.

The Master of the 619 came out and recalled his entire wrestling journey from training to his first match and, finally, his time in WWE. He also recalled how his wife supported him financially when he had no money and wanted to give up on his dream.

He finished his emotional speech by thanking the fans and fellow superstars who were with him on this journey. He also mentioned Eddie Guerrero during his speech.

Following his induction, several wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their heartfelt congratulations, and many fans thanked Rey Mysterio for the incredible matches over the years.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWE @reymysterio Congratulations to the greatest luchador of all time!
@WWE @reymysterio Crying real tears. A legend. A true trailblazer. SO deserved! Congrats Rey 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/fPNveYKcaM
@WWE @reymysterio Me the whole time 😭😭😭 https://t.co/esxRr1v28F
@WWE @reymysterio No words. Greatest luchador of all time. Thank you Rey. You’re immortal. https://t.co/tC3QxLUtBz
@WWE @reymysterio Thank you for being my role model growing up , you deserve this so much
@WWE @reymysterio Congratulations 👏 to Rey Mysterio we thank you for encouraging the WWE universe to not give up on our dreams
@WWE @reymysterio Thank you so much for everything @reymysterio we love you!
@WWE @reymysterio Thank you Rey. Watched you since my youth in WCW.
@WWE @reymysterio He is the reason why I have gotten into WWE! I am so grateful that I stuck with WWE from around 03' up to now. Congratz on making my childhood one of the best days to come.
@WWE @reymysterio Incredible HOF speech.Gracias Rey
@WWE @reymysterio What A Guy 👏🏽Thank you for all the fun and amazing exciting matches Rey 🫶🏼
@WWE @reymysterio Thank you for your contributions to professional wrestling and Lucha Libre!

One fan called Rey Mysterio the GOAT.

@WWE @reymysterio GOAT

Another fan stated how he started watching wrestling because of Rey.

@WWE @reymysterio I started watching wrestling when I was 10 years old because of him. Had the honor of meeting him after SummerSlam 2021. Really kind, humble, and legendary. Gracias, Rey🫡✨

One fan admitted to being in tears after hearing Rey's emotional speech.

@WWE @reymysterio speech had me like this https://t.co/TfmgG7Ed1z

Rey is set to face Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 in a highly-anticipated match. It will be interesting to see if Rey will be able to defeat his son.

What did you make of Rey's Hall of Fame speech? Sound off in the comments section.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...