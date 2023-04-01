"Congratulations to the greatest luchador of all time!" - Wrestling fans thank Rey Mysterio for his incredible career

Tonight, Rey Mysterio's incredible career was immortalized as he was finally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Wrestling legend Konnan did the honors of inducting Rey into the Hall of Fame after delivering an excellent speech.
The Master of the 619 came out and recalled his entire wrestling journey from training to his first match and, finally, his time in WWE. He also recalled how his wife supported him financially when he had no money and wanted to give up on his dream.
He finished his emotional speech by thanking the fans and fellow superstars who were with him on this journey. He also mentioned Eddie Guerrero during his speech.
Following his induction, several wrestling fans took to Twitter to share their heartfelt congratulations, and many fans thanked Rey Mysterio for the incredible matches over the years.
Rey is set to face Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 in a highly-anticipated match. It will be interesting to see if Rey will be able to defeat his son.
What did you make of Rey's Hall of Fame speech? Sound off in the comments section.
