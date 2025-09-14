Congratulations are in order for Nikki Bella following recent stat reveal

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returned to the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, she returned to full-time competition in June and has featured regularly on Monday Night RAW ever since.The 41-year-old is a two-time WWE Divas Champion. While her first reign lasted only six days, her second run as the champion was record-breaking.Earlier today, USA Network shared a post on Instagram pointing out that ten years ago on September 14, Nikki Bella surpassed AJ Lee's record of 295 days to become the longest-reigning Divas Champion. Unfortunately, Bella lost the gold to Charlotte Flair after six days, ending her reign at 301 days. However, no one was able to match the record.&quot;10 years ago, Nikki Bella became the longest reigning Divas Champion in WWE history, ending AJ Lee's individual record of 295 days. Nikki's reign lasted a total of 301 days! #wwe,&quot; read the caption. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNikki Bella opens up about her recent WWE lossesNikki Bella is currently on a losing streak, having faced defeat in her last two matches. After unsuccessfully challenging Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash in France, Bella lost to Asuka on the September 8 edition of Monday Night RAW.Speaking on a recent edition of the Nikki and Brie Show, the RAW star noted that the losses further fuel her comeback. The veteran noted that she was proud of working with a different approach.&quot;Those losses even give me more fuel for this comeback. And I am really proud because I am doing it different. It takes a lot of courage to go out there in front of a live crowd and millions of viewers in TV land, as well as in social media land, to put yourself out there and see your growth, to see where am I at as far as, like, wrestling, where, like, it's been seven years. Where's my foundation? How do I need to keep growing? A lot of people, I don't think, would do that, right? Because they want to go out to be the best. It's showing, and this is the truth,&quot; she said.After her loss to Asuka, Nikki Bella confronted The Empress of Tomorrow and the latter's tag team partner, Kairi Sane, in a backstage segment. Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley also appeared in the frame and sided with Bella against the Japanese stars, teasing a massive tag team match down the line.