"This is the truth" - Nikki Bella addresses unfortunate WWE streak

Nikki Bella is officially back in WWE as a full-time superstar after her profile was moved to the active roster page. The Hall of Famer recently addressed her unfortunate streak since her win over Chelsea Green on July 14.
"Fearless" made her surprise WWE return at the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match as the 30th entrant. She began appearing regularly on June 9 to start promoting Evolution 2 before beating Green a month later for her first win since her return.
However, Nikki Bella is on a two-match losing streak after failing to beat Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris and losing to Asuka last Monday on RAW. Speaking on a recent episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki addressed her two losses and how they're fueling her to be better on her second run with WWE.
"Those losses even give me more fuel for this comeback. And I am really proud because I am doing it different. It takes a lot of courage to go out there in front of a live crowd and millions of viewers in TV land, as well as in social media land, to put yourself out there and see your growth, to see where am I at as far as like wrestling, where like it's been seven years. Where's my foundation? How do I need to keep growing? A lot of people I don't think would do that, right? Because they want to go out to be the best. It's showing and this is the truth," Nikki said.
Based on what happened on RAW, Nikki Bella could be set to feud against The Kabuki Warriors, with Rhea Ripley as her backup.
Nikki Bella's being on a losing streak is rare
For the first time since 2015, Nikki Bella is on a two-match losing streak in one-on-one matches, as per Cagematch. The last time she lost two consecutive matches was in September 2015, when she lost via disqualification on RAW and at Night of Champions in a span of six days against Charlotte Flair.
If it's two clean losses, only pinfall and submission, her last back-to-back defeats were in September 2014. Nikki lost to Paige via pinfall on the September 19 episode of SmackDown and then got pinned by AJ Lee three days later on RAW.
