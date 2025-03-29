Congratulations to real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu

Zilla Fatu has a lot of reasons to celebrate today, as he's taken to Instagram to share some good news. The star shared a major milestone with his fans.

Fatu has been touted as the next big thing in the world of wrestling, and given the noise he's already making in the indie scene, fans may not be wrong. The 25-year-old still has a ways to go before he can make his mark in WWE, but given that he works in Reality of Wrestling with the likes of Booker T, it may not be too long before he's part of WWE as well, given that stars regularly make their way from RoW to the company. The star is also a part of the Anoa'i family, making him a real-life Bloodline member.

Zilla Fatu took to his social media to announce that his first son had been born today and that his name was Eki Leo Fatu, after his dad, Umaga. He sent a message to his father, saying that they would be celebrating both him and his grandson on the same day.

"EKI LEO FATU - MY FIRST SON NAMED AFTER MY DAD TODAY IS OUR DAY. TODAY WE CELEBRATE BOTH YOU DAD AND YOUR GRANDSON🩸🖤🩸 #UMAGA4L #EKIFATU #FATUTHANG #TEAMZILLA"

Zilla Fatu heading to WWE is a foregone conclusion, according to Diamond Dallas Page

WWE and WCW Legend DDP has shared his opinion on the young Anoa'i family member. He said that Zilla Fatu would be heading to WWE sooner than later, and told fans to see him and be ready for him.

"All my wrestling fans out there, you've got to see what my man @bookertfivex is doing with @realityofwrestling! Check out this promo!! That's the contract signing, but go to my Stories to get the link to the match. Check @zillafatu out now before you see him on #WWE in the future. One of the hottest up and coming, badass babyfaces on the planet! DDP 💎," he wrote.

Fans will have to wait to see what the young star does next.

