Congratulations to Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena!

Congratulations are in order for the Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, on reaching a major milestone in his current title reign. The Cenation Leader has held the gold since WrestleMania 41.

The 48-year-old kicked off his retirement tour on the RAW on Netflix Premiere on January 6. However, his first in-ring appearance of the year was in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He made it to the final two before getting eliminated by Jey Uso.

John Cena earned himself a title shot in his very next bout. He won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to punch his ticket to a championship clash with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. He turned heel the same night by attacking The American Nightmare alongside The Rock and Travis Scott.

The Cenation Leader defeated Cody Rhodes on The Grandest Stage of Them All to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion thanks to assistance from American rapper Travis Scott. On July 29, Cena completed 100 days of his title reign.

During his run as the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cena has put his title on the line only twice. He defeated Randy Orton at WWE Backlash and CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions to retain the gold.

John Cena is all set for his next title defense at WWE SummerSlam

John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a rematch of their WrestleMania 41 clash at SummerSlam.

The American Nightmare won the King of the Ring Tournament to earn an opportunity to challenge for the title. On the July 18 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, he forced Cena to sign the contract for a Street Fight after the latter had refused to compete at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The bout is set to main event Night Two of the premium live event.

Only time will tell if the record 17-time WWE World Champion walks out of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with the gold or if Cody Rhodes will win back the coveted title.

