Congratulations to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins!

Seth Rollins was able to commit the &quot;ruse of the century&quot; last weekend at SummerSlam, and it seems that it came at the perfect time for the former Shield member.August 8th is a huge date in the life of Seth Rollins, since it's on this date back in 2010 that The Visionary signed his first-ever contract with WWE.The Visionary Club @UndisputedRevLINKWe all love Seth Rollins and we know that he never misses with his characters, so here's every character from his WWE Run. (A Small Thread 🧵)Starting of with the first ever NXT Champion. (2010-2012)Rollins has climbed through the ranks in the company over the past 15 years, from NXT all the way through to RAW as a member of The Shield, a member of The Authority, The Messiah, and now the leader of The Vision.There have been several different evolutions of Rollins over the years, but it seems that now, after 15 years in WWE, he has finally found his feet, and after one of the biggest swerves in history, he is the World Heavyweight Champion.What's next for Seth Rollins on WWE RAW?Seth Rollins is at the top of the food chain on RAW at the moment, with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker backing him up to ensure that he stays in his position of power.Of course, CM Punk and Roman Reigns have already stepped up to declare war on Rollins and Paul Heyman following WrestleMania, and there is now a belief that the issues between Rollins and Reigns could lead to the two men facing off in one of the biggest matches in history at WrestleMania 42.The story has always been Seth vs. Roman. Since 2014, when it was Reigns that Rollins chose to attack with a steel chair, all the way to their Royal Rumble match, where Rollins was one of the few men to be able to defeat Reigns in his Tribal Chief era.Finally, Reigns and Rollins could be happening, and it's exciting to see how it comes together.