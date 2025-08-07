Congratulations to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins!

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 07, 2025 20:20 GMT
This is incredible! (image via WWE)
This is incredible! (image via WWE)

Seth Rollins was able to commit the "ruse of the century" last weekend at SummerSlam, and it seems that it came at the perfect time for the former Shield member.

Ad

August 8th is a huge date in the life of Seth Rollins, since it's on this date back in 2010 that The Visionary signed his first-ever contract with WWE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rollins has climbed through the ranks in the company over the past 15 years, from NXT all the way through to RAW as a member of The Shield, a member of The Authority, The Messiah, and now the leader of The Vision.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

There have been several different evolutions of Rollins over the years, but it seems that now, after 15 years in WWE, he has finally found his feet, and after one of the biggest swerves in history, he is the World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

What's next for Seth Rollins on WWE RAW?

Seth Rollins is at the top of the food chain on RAW at the moment, with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker backing him up to ensure that he stays in his position of power.

Of course, CM Punk and Roman Reigns have already stepped up to declare war on Rollins and Paul Heyman following WrestleMania, and there is now a belief that the issues between Rollins and Reigns could lead to the two men facing off in one of the biggest matches in history at WrestleMania 42.

Ad
Ad

The story has always been Seth vs. Roman. Since 2014, when it was Reigns that Rollins chose to attack with a steel chair, all the way to their Royal Rumble match, where Rollins was one of the few men to be able to defeat Reigns in his Tribal Chief era.

Finally, Reigns and Rollins could be happening, and it's exciting to see how it comes together.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications