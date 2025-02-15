Congratulations to WWE CCO Triple H!

WWE has been firing on all cylinders under the creative guidance of Triple H. The Game is set to be recognized for his contribution to the company as he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, ahead of which he received a major honor from the State of Connecticut.

It was recently reported by WWE that their Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque will be inducted into the company's prestigious Hall of Fame this year. Hunter received the news from his close friends Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. This will be his second Hall of Fame induction as he was also presented with the honor in 2019 as a part of D-Generation X.

While the induction is still a couple of months away, the 14-time world champion received a major honor as the State of Connecticut gave him the General Assembly Official Citation in recognition of his upcoming Hall of Fame induction. Triple H reacted to the same with a short message on X:

"An honor to receive…Thank you to all in the Connecticut State Assembly for the recognition and the excitement around this year’s #WrestleMania."

Triple H slammed for his booking of current WWE champion

While WWE has been flourishing under Triple H's creative control, The Game was recently criticized for his booking of Lyra Valkyria. The Women's Intercontinental Champion was on the losing end of her match against Bayley on RAW this past Monday.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say about the booking:

"Imagine this happening on Vince's time, okay. Lyra Valkyria wins the Intercontinental Title, okay? Before she ever has a successful title defense, before there's a title defense, she has a match with Bayley to be in the Elimination Chamber and she loses. They didn't even give her one successful title [defense] and this guy's gonna tell me Triple H's a good [writer]? Are you out of your freaking bird?" Russo said.

The same was the case on SmackDown last night as Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green lost her Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match to Naomi. Fans have shown concern for the mid-card champions losing clean.

