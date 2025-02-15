"Are you out of your freaking bird?" Veteran slams Triple H for controversial booking of current WWE champion

A current champion suffered a defeat in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match last Monday on RAW. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo slammed Triple H for the seemingly controversial booking.

After the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair chose to challenge the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania, the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title at the Show of Shows. Five superstars have already qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber, including Bayley. The Role Model beat the Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria last Monday on RAW to secure her spot.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo slammed WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H for booking Valkyria to lose to Bayley before ever defending her title. The Women's Intercontinental Champion captured her championship in January. Since then, she has not wrestled a singles match until she lost to The Role Model:

"Imagine this happening on Vince's time, okay. Lyra Valkyria wins the Intercontinental Title, okay? Before she ever has a successful title defense, before there's a title defense, she has a match with Bayley to be in the Elimination Chamber and she loses. They didn't even give her one successful title [defense] and this guy's gonna tell me Triple H's a good [writer]? Are you out of your freaking bird?" Russo said. [49:00 - 49:32]

Ex-WWE star thinks Dakota Kai will dethrone Lyra Valkyria

On the January 13, episode of Monday Night RAW, Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament to capture the title. Nevertheless, former WWE Superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) predicted Kai would soon dethrone the Irish champion.

Speaking on the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt claimed Kai may end Valkyria's title reign before the end of this year:

"I think Lyra [Valkyria] is the new kid on the block. She did a hell of a job in the Queen of the Ring tournament, but I think this was just the continuation of where we are going with our young and upcoming talent. So I think it's a good thread to pull. Dakota Kai is for sure a future Women's Intercontinental Champion. I think she's not just going to go away... I feel maybe this year sometime. Maybe even in the near future, I think she's a future Women's Intercontinental Champion," he said.

It would be interesting to see how long Valkyria can hold on to the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

