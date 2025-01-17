Inaugural champion would defeat Lyra Valkyria, predicts ex-WWE star, to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship in 2025

Lyra Valkyria made history on RAW when she left the show as the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. Recently, former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt reacted to the win and predicted Dakota Kai to win the newly introduced title in 2025 from Valkyria.

Last year, WWE announced a tournament to crown the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion on Monday Night RAW. Several women took part, including Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria, who made it to the finals. However, Valkyria etched her name in WWE's history books.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, addressed Dakota Kai's loss to Lyra Valkyria. During this, he predicted that the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, Kai, would eventually win the title from Valkyria in 2025.

"I think Lyra [Valkyria] is the new kid on the block. She did a hell of a job in the Queen of the Ring tournament, but I think this was just the continuation of where we are going with our young and upcoming talent. So I think it's a good thread to pull. Dakota Kai is for sure a future Women's Intercontinental Champion. I think she's not just going to go away... I feel maybe this year sometime. Maybe even in the near future, I think she's a future Women's Intercontinental Champion," English said. [From 09:20 to 09:54]

Lyra Valkyria breaks silence after defeating Dakota Kai on WWE RAW

Last year, Lyra Valkyria received her main roster call-up, and she joined WWE RAW. The rising star instantly became a staple when she defeated IYO SKY and entered the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Unfortunately, she lost the match to Nia Jax and feuded with Damage CTRL for a while on the brand. Later, she was announced as one of the participants set to enter the tournament to crown the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old star made history when she defeated Dakota Kai in the finals to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Later, she addressed her win on social media and broke silence following Monday Night RAW.

"That's me, the Inaugural Intercontinental Womens Champion 🪶," Valkyria wrote.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the champion on the red brand.

