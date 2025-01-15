Lyra Valkyria breaks online silence with emotional message following historic win

WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria created history by becoming the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The 28-year-old recently shared an emotional message addressing her historic win.

Valkyria locked horns with Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai in the final of the WWE Women's IC Championship tournament. The two RAW Superstars put forth an engaging back-and-forth contest, which ended with Lyra nailing the 36-year-old with the Nightwing to win the gold.

Earlier today, Lyra Valkyria took to her Instagram account to share multiple pictures of herself from a shoot, carrying the Women's Intercontinental Title. She acknowledged the historic championship win in the caption.

"Thats me, the Inaugural womens intercontinental champion 🪶," she wrote.

Lyra Valkyria reflects on winning the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Before defeating Dakota Kai to become the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra scored a win against the latter's stablemate, IYO SKY, in the semi-final. In the opening round, she pinned Ivy Nile to win the Triple Threat match, featuring Zelina Vega as the third performer.

After the historic win, Valkyria spoke to Jackie Redmond on RAW Exclusive. She was thrilled to get her name in the history books as the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion. The Irish star noted she had always dreamt about such moments.

"I did it. I did that. I got drafted to Monday Night RAW; I worked my way through an entire tournament of women. I am the first-ever [Women's Intercontinental Champion]. I have dreamed about making a moment like this; carving out of my own little piece of history. There's only ever one first-ever. My name is now in the history books. I'm the Women's Intercontinental Champion," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

The championship win also marked the former Women's Champion's first-ever title on the main roster. It remains to be seen what's next for Lyra Valkyria following the historic breakthrough.

