Wrestling veteran set to retire later this year claims she wanted to wrestle Lyra Valkyria

WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria is among the top in-ring performers on the roster. Wrestling veteran Meiko Satomura recently claimed she wanted one more match with the 28-year-old.

The Japanese professional wrestler, who is set to retire from in-ring action on April 29 at the Sendai Girls event "Satomura The Final," has wrestled Lyra just once. Satomura emerged victorious in a highly engaging contest on the April 29, 2021, edition of NXT UK.

During a recent conversation with former WWE's The Bump host Sam Roberts, Lyra Valkyria mentioned her clash with Meiko Satomura as one of the matches she would recommend people to watch to learn about her. The 45-year-old reshared the clip on X/Twitter and noted that she wanted to wrestle Valkyria one more time before hanging her boots.

"Ohhhh😃valkyria🔥I wanted to have one more match before my retiring❗ ❗ @Real_Valkyria," she wrote.

You can check out Meiko Satomura's X/Twitter post below:

Wrestling veteran reacts to Lyra Valkyria's loss on WWE RAW

Lyra Valkyria suffered a loss at the hands of Bayley in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. It was also Valkyria's first singles match since her win over Dakota Kai to become the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion last month.

During his appearance on the latest edition of Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo bashed the wrestling promotion, claiming the red brand made no sense at all. He pointed out that the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion suffered a loss even before her first title defense.

"I used to hate when things made no freaking sense whatsoever. And that's what this entire show was. We beat the Intercontinental Champion before she even had a first title defense. Okay guys," he said. [From 22:10 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Ivy Nile has teased going after the WWE Women's IC Championship on several occasions. It will be interesting to see if she challenges Lyra Valkyria for the title.

