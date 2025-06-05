Congratulations to WWE champion Jackson Drake

WWE Superstar Jackson Drake has recently made history in the Stamford-based promotion. The 21-year-old competed in the latest edition of Evolve.

Ad

After Kali Armstrong made history by becoming the first ever Evolve Women's Champion, Jackson Drake has made a huge name for himself in the latest episode of the show.

Drake competed in the latest edition of Evolve against Keanu Carver, Sean Legacy, and Edris Enofe in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match. All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, but the match ultimately ended in Jackson's favor after he hit a running knee on Legacy and pinned him for the three count.

Ad

Trending

Congratulations are in order, as Jackson Drake made history by becoming the first ever Evolve Champion. Following his massive victory, WWE's official X/Twitter handle congratulated the star, hyping him up as the new Evolve Champion.

"Congratulations to the NEW #WWEEvolve Champion @JacksonDrake03! #AndNew," the post read.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jackson Drake wrestled on the latest edition of WWE NXT

Jackson Drake has been signed with World Wrestling Entertainment's ID program since November 2024. Since then, the star has competed in several matches.

Before winning the Evolve Championship on the latest edition of the show, Jackson Drake and his Vanity Project stablemates, Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes, teamed up with Ethan Page to lock horns with Dragon Lee, Je'Von Evans, Laredo Kid, and Sean Legacy in this week's black and silver show.

Ad

Everyone involved in the bout put on an amazing performance, but the match ultimately ended in Dragon Lee's team's favor.

Jackson Drake's NXT opponent, Je'Von Evans, was the one who handed over the Evolve Championship to him this week. Many believe the two could go at it for the gold at some point in the future. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Drake's title reign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!