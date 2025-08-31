Congratulations to WWE commentator Pat McAfee

Over the years, multiple WWE Superstars have made significant moves in Hollywood, including landing major film roles. Stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and more are set to feature in huge projects. Now, Netflix has confirmed that another popular name has secured a role in a massive movie.Former NFL star and WWE commentator Pat McAfee is set to make his acting debut in The Mosquito Bowl. The 38-year-old star will play the role of a US Marine drill instructor in the film.The movie is based on a 2022 book, The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II. The movie began filming this month in Australia.We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate McAfee for landing a role in the upcoming Netflix film.Pat McAfee's WWE return date confirmedEarlier this year, Pat McAfee lost a singles match against former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Backlash 2025. In June, McAfee went on hiatus from World Wrestling Entertainment and revealed in a statement that he needed some time from his busy schedule, as he was &quot;exhausted.&quot;McAfee is set to return to the Stamford-based promotion next month, as announced by CCO Triple H a few days ago on ESPN SportsCenter. The color commentator will rejoin the commentary booth, calling matches for fans with his unmatched energy at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.Reports suggest that the sports entertainment juggernaut is planning to add multiple big names to the match card of the Indianapolis event. The show will emanate live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Two matches that will likely be booked for the PLE are Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena and the Undisputed WWE Championship bout between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.It will be thrilling to see Pat McAfee on the big screen and on television after his lengthy hiatus.