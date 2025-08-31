  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Congratulations to WWE commentator Pat McAfee

Congratulations to WWE commentator Pat McAfee

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 31, 2025 03:29 GMT
Pat McAfee is WWE color commentator! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Pat McAfee is WWE color commentator (Image credits: wwe.com)

Over the years, multiple WWE Superstars have made significant moves in Hollywood, including landing major film roles. Stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and more are set to feature in huge projects. Now, Netflix has confirmed that another popular name has secured a role in a massive movie.

Ad

Former NFL star and WWE commentator Pat McAfee is set to make his acting debut in The Mosquito Bowl. The 38-year-old star will play the role of a US Marine drill instructor in the film.

The movie is based on a 2022 book, The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II. The movie began filming this month in Australia.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate McAfee for landing a role in the upcoming Netflix film.

Pat McAfee's WWE return date confirmed

Earlier this year, Pat McAfee lost a singles match against former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Backlash 2025. In June, McAfee went on hiatus from World Wrestling Entertainment and revealed in a statement that he needed some time from his busy schedule, as he was "exhausted."

Ad

McAfee is set to return to the Stamford-based promotion next month, as announced by CCO Triple H a few days ago on ESPN SportsCenter. The color commentator will rejoin the commentary booth, calling matches for fans with his unmatched energy at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.

Reports suggest that the sports entertainment juggernaut is planning to add multiple big names to the match card of the Indianapolis event. The show will emanate live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Two matches that will likely be booked for the PLE are Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena and the Undisputed WWE Championship bout between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

It will be thrilling to see Pat McAfee on the big screen and on television after his lengthy hiatus.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications