Congratulations to WWE Hall of Famer Lita

WWE Hall of Famer Lita reached a career milestone earlier this week. The legendary star has accomplished a lot in her legendary career, mainly in the biggest wrestling company in the world.

Lita initially debuted in WWE on the July 5, 1999 episode of RAW is WAR as part of The Godfather's Ho-Train. However, it was just an appearance and the star was sent to developmental to hone her skills. She officially made her debut on the February 13, 2000 episode of Sunday Night Heat as the valet of Essa Rios.

The Florida native went on to become one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, winning the Women's Championship four times, including in the main event of RAW on December 6, 2004. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame 10 years later.

In a post on Instagram, the USA Network celebrated Lita's 25th year anniversary in WWE. The veteran has made sporadic appearances over the years, including a final run in 2023 wherein she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Becky Lynch.

The living legend has not appeared on WWE television since the November 14, 2023 episode of NXT when she announced the participants of that year's Women's Iron Survivor match.

Lita hasn't ruled out a WWE return

At the age of 49, Lita is no longer in her prime and has not been a full-time WWE Superstar in more than a decade. However, the Hall of Famer remains open to wrestling again. The star has revealed that she feels physically fit to have one more match with the proper preparation.

"I feel really happy and really at peace with what I’ve done. If I never step foot in the ring again, I’m good with that. But at the same time, my body feels really good. They’re doing such awesome stuff with the women now," the four-time women's champ said on Inside the Ropes last January. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Check out the video below:

Lita's best friend, Trish Stratus, recently made her return to WWE TV. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble match and is set to compete again at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto. The Quintessential WWE Diva is set to team up with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton to take Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match.

