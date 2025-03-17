Congratulations WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

Mick Foley is adding another major achievement to his already impressive resume. The WWE Hall of Famer has reason to celebrate.

The Cauliflower Alley Club is recognized as being one of the top organizations that features professional wrestlers, both active and retired, on their site and magazine. Historically it was established in 1965 and has become one of the most prestigious organizations in wrestling. Now, they are celebrating Foley.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been announced as the recipient of the 2025 "Iron" Mike Mazurki Award to celebrate his iconic career. The organization announced that the event would be on August 18, 19, and 20 at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

"The Cauliflower Alley Club is thrilled to announce that the iconic Mick Foley has been chosen as the 2025 "Iron" Mike Mazurki Award recipient, celebrating his outstanding contributions to the sport. Join us August 18th-20th at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas for the 59th Anniversary CAC Reunion, an unforgettable event that promises to inspire and uplift. More award recipients will be announced soon, and we invite you to become a member today to be a part of this extraordinary celebration."

Mick Foley has yet to make a statement about this honor.

