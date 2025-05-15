Congratulations WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has reason to celebrate at the moment. The star has received some great news.

According to a press release from the National Hispanic Media Coalition, plans are underway to honor Rey Mysterio in a major way. The annual awards will be hosted this year on June 6, 2025, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The star will receive a prestigious award alongside some of the biggest names in the community.

The press release said that WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will be receiving the Legend Impact Award for his "groundbreaking impact in sports entertainment and representation spanning across generations."

The Hall of Famer is not the only one being honored. In addition to him, shows and individuals are being honored. Daniella Pineda, Acapulco, Cobra Kai, Cris Abrego, Isabela Mereced, and Phil Lord are all receiving different awards.

The President and CEO of the National Hispanic Media Coalition, Brenda Castillo, also talked about it.

"We are proud to honor these visionary leaders who are not only breaking barriers but building new paths for creatives to thrive. Our honorees are deeply rooted in the future of our culture. They represent the brilliance, power, and boundless potential of our community. In a time when visibility is resistance, celebrating our community isn’t just tradition - it’s a declaration. NHMC is committed to ensuring our stories are not only told, but centered in every space we enter.” [H/T NHMC]

The ceremony where Rey Mysterio will receive his award is set to take place on June 6.

