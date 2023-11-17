Congratulations to WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali (real name Dalip Singh Rana) has shared good news with the wrestling world on social media. The 51-year-old shared the happy news as soon as possible, and fans congratulated Khali on the birth of a second child.

The former world heavyweight champion keeps his personal life away from social media, as there were no updates about the arrival of a baby. Rana has been married to Harminder Kaur since 2002, and a day before the couple's twelfth anniversary, they welcomed their daughter Avleen Rana.

The Hall of Famer took to Facebook and welcomed his son, stating he was blessed to have another child with fans supporting him.

Check out the video below:

The Great Khali last appeared in the ring on September 8th at WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, India.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate the former WWE World Champion upon the arrival of his son.

What did you make of Khali's good news? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.