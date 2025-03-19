Congratulations to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus!

Trish Stratus is still one of the biggest names in professional wrestling, despite retiring from WWE 19 years ago. The 49-year-old has returned to the Stamford-based company several times and continues to involve herself in storylines.

Ad

Stratus made her debut for the company on March 19, 2000, which makes today her official 25th anniversary. The former Women's Champion returned at number 25 in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year and has since been promoting this as her 25th year as a wrestler.

Ad

Trending

Stratus began as a valet in WWE and worked her way through the ranks, from being booed out of the ring in her initial days for her lack of ability, to becoming one of the greatest of all time. Needless to mention, it has been quite a journey for the legend.

At one point Trish Stratus held the record for the most Women's Championship reigns with seven and she is also a former Hardcore Champion. Stratus and Lita had one of the greatest women's feuds of all time before Mickie James debuted and handed Trish one of her best storylines and greatest WrestleMania bouts in 2006.

Ad

Will Trish Stratus continue to return to WWE in the future?

Trish Stratus has returned to WWE numerous times over the past few months and always has a reason to be included in stories when the company heads to Canada.

Ad

Stratus also has an unfinished story with Zoey Stark if the company ever feels like picking it up, thereby allowing Stark to step into a feud that could finally take off her career.

At present it seems that Stratus is happy doing her own tour outside of the company and waiting for her chance to make a return when the right call comes. It's incredible that she has been around in the industry for 25 years and remains relevant in wrestling, even for a whole new generation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback