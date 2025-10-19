  • home icon
Congratulations to WWE icon Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar and her boyfriend

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 19, 2025 03:50 GMT
Mya Lesnar is daughter of Brock Lesnar [Image credits: wwe.com &
Mya Lesnar is daughter of Brock Lesnar [Image credits: wwe.com & Mya's official Instagram handle]

Mya Lesnar is following the same path as her father, WWE legend Brock Lesnar, achieving greatness in the world of sports, much like him. Mya became an NCAA indoor shot put champion in 2024 and won the NCAA Outdoor Championships this year. Today, she has a reason to celebrate.

Congratulations are in order for the 23-year-old athlete as she celebrates her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Drew Moss. She shared a photo on her official Instagram account showing her and her man holding hands and walking through the grass. She wished her boyfriend a happy one-year anniversary of being together.

"One year down, forever to go. I love you," she wrote tagging her bf.

Check out the screenshot of her IG Story below:

Mya Lesnar &amp; her bf! (Credits: Mya&#039;s IG story)
Mya Lesnar & her bf! (Credits: Mya's IG story)

Mya Lesnar's coach revealed that he was unaware of her WWE champion father at first

During an interview earlier this year, Mya Lesnar's coach, Brian Bedard, revealed that he was unaware of her combat sports star father when Brock Lesnar first called him to consider his daughter's selection.

Later on, Bedard's team introduced him to who The Beast Incarnate really was. Here's what the coach said:

"I didn't actually recruit Mya from high school. I get a call from this guy named Brock. My answer machine called, 'This is Brock Lesnar, and my daughter is a pretty good thrower out of Minnesota.' I’m thinking, I don’t know who the Brock is. I don’t follow WWE," he said.
The Beast Incarnate returned to professional wrestling earlier this year at SummerSlam and wrestled in his first match since 2023 at Wrestlepalooza PLE against John Cena, earning a dominant victory over The Last Real Champion, hinting at a massive future ahead.

While Brock Lesnar is off television again, it's expected that he will return soon and compete more. Many even predict that he will become The Vision's new leader after Seth Rollins' outing from the heel crew.

For now, all eyes are on Mya, who has a bright athletic career ahead. It will be exciting to see what's next for her and if she will ever step into the WWE ring like her dad.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

