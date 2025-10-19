Congratulations to WWE icon Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar and her boyfriend

Mya Lesnar is following the same path as her father, WWE legend Brock Lesnar, achieving greatness in the world of sports, much like him. Mya became an NCAA indoor shot put champion in 2024 and won the NCAA Outdoor Championships this year. Today, she has a reason to celebrate.

Congratulations are in order for the 23-year-old athlete as she celebrates her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Drew Moss. She shared a photo on her official Instagram account showing her and her man holding hands and walking through the grass. She wished her boyfriend a happy one-year anniversary of being together.

"One year down, forever to go. I love you," she wrote tagging her bf.

Check out the screenshot of her IG Story below:

Mya Lesnar & her bf! (Credits: Mya's IG story)

Mya Lesnar's coach revealed that he was unaware of her WWE champion father at first

During an interview earlier this year, Mya Lesnar's coach, Brian Bedard, revealed that he was unaware of her combat sports star father when Brock Lesnar first called him to consider his daughter's selection.

Later on, Bedard's team introduced him to who The Beast Incarnate really was. Here's what the coach said:

"I didn't actually recruit Mya from high school. I get a call from this guy named Brock. My answer machine called, 'This is Brock Lesnar, and my daughter is a pretty good thrower out of Minnesota.' I’m thinking, I don’t know who the Brock is. I don’t follow WWE," he said.

The Beast Incarnate returned to professional wrestling earlier this year at SummerSlam and wrestled in his first match since 2023 at Wrestlepalooza PLE against John Cena, earning a dominant victory over The Last Real Champion, hinting at a massive future ahead.

While Brock Lesnar is off television again, it's expected that he will return soon and compete more. Many even predict that he will become The Vision's new leader after Seth Rollins' outing from the heel crew.

For now, all eyes are on Mya, who has a bright athletic career ahead. It will be exciting to see what's next for her and if she will ever step into the WWE ring like her dad.

