Congratulations to WWE icon Finn Balor

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has recently achieved a major feat in the professional wrestling world. The Judgment Day star was in action at the recent AAA TripleMania show.

Since WWE acquired AAA, several stars have made appearances on the two companies' respective programming. At TripleMania, Finn Balor teamed up with JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez to lock horns with Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice in a Mixed Tag Team Match. All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, but the contest ultimately ended in The Judgment Day's favor.

Congratulations are in order, as according to the Cage Match Database, Finn Balor has become only the second superstar to compete at the biggest shows of some of the most popular wrestling promotions, including WWE WrestleMania, AAA TripleMania, CMLL Aniversario, and NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. The first star to achieve this feat was SmackDown's Andrade.

Kevin Owens expressed his desire to face Finn Balor at WWE WrestleMania

Kevin Owens is currently out of in-ring competition due to an injury. Amid his absence from TV, The Prizefighter gave an interview on My Mom's Basement. When asked about his future goals in the Stamford-based promotion, KO revealed that he wanted to face Finn Balor at WrestleMania.

Owens added that he has a good relationship with Balor, and he considers The Prince more like a family member than a friend.

"I would love to wrestle Finn at WrestleMania because we've been really close since we met in WWE, and he's one of those guys that I consider more like family than a friend. I would love to share that experience with him," Owens expressed.

Finn Balor is currently tearing it up in World Wrestling Entertainment's tag team division. Many want the Triple H-led creative team to book Balor as a singles star going forward. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Demon's future.

