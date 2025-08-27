Congratulations to WWE Icon Rhea Ripley!

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most prominent members of the WWE roster in the last few years. While she still has a long way to go in the company, Mami has recently achieved a huge milestone with the global juggernaut.The Australian star has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2017. While she debuted in the company as a completely different person, sporting longer blonde hair, Mami has undergone significant changes in the last eight years and is now one of the biggest superstars in WWE.Rhea Ripley made her debut for WWE as one of the participants in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. Her first match aired on August 28, 2017, and thus, congratulations are in order as she has now completed eight years with the company.Rhea defeated Miranda Salinas in the first round of the Mae Young Classic, but she lost to Dakota Kai in the second round. She also participated in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, where she displayed a different side of herself and went to the semifinals before losing to Iyo Sky.WWE veteran commented on Rhea Ripley's backstage segment with Iyo Sky on RAWRhea Ripley has been involved in a storyline with Iyo Sky over the last several weeks. However, the two decided to go their separate ways on RAW this past Monday after the Genius of the Sky noted that she needed to clear things up with former stablemates Asuka and Kairi Sane.Vince Russo, however, was not impressed with the segment. The former WWE writer stated that he did not understand the closeness between the two:&quot;That's what I want to talk about, bro. Not for anything, that thing started, I'm watching this, and I'm like, wait a minute, I know I've been watching all these shows. I swear to God, I'm watching this and I'm like, they're lovers now? I swear, that is how that thing started. I'm watching, I'm like, wait, I don't remember. I know I'm getting old. Did I miss something? There was a very intimate moment at the beginning of that. This is kind of weird, ladies.&quot;Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky have had each other's backs in the last few weeks, which has not sat well with the Kabuki Warriors. It seems like WWE is building up to a feud between the two teams, and Mami could be a part of the tag team division in the near future.