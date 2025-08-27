Congratulations to WWE Icon Rhea Ripley!

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 27, 2025 18:49 GMT
Rhea Ripley on RAW! (Image from WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley on RAW! (Image from WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most prominent members of the WWE roster in the last few years. While she still has a long way to go in the company, Mami has recently achieved a huge milestone with the global juggernaut.

Ad

The Australian star has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2017. While she debuted in the company as a completely different person, sporting longer blonde hair, Mami has undergone significant changes in the last eight years and is now one of the biggest superstars in WWE.

Rhea Ripley made her debut for WWE as one of the participants in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. Her first match aired on August 28, 2017, and thus, congratulations are in order as she has now completed eight years with the company.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Rhea defeated Miranda Salinas in the first round of the Mae Young Classic, but she lost to Dakota Kai in the second round. She also participated in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, where she displayed a different side of herself and went to the semifinals before losing to Iyo Sky.

WWE veteran commented on Rhea Ripley's backstage segment with Iyo Sky on RAW

Rhea Ripley has been involved in a storyline with Iyo Sky over the last several weeks. However, the two decided to go their separate ways on RAW this past Monday after the Genius of the Sky noted that she needed to clear things up with former stablemates Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Ad

Vince Russo, however, was not impressed with the segment. The former WWE writer stated that he did not understand the closeness between the two:

"That's what I want to talk about, bro. Not for anything, that thing started, I'm watching this, and I'm like, wait a minute, I know I've been watching all these shows. I swear to God, I'm watching this and I'm like, they're lovers now? I swear, that is how that thing started. I'm watching, I'm like, wait, I don't remember. I know I'm getting old. Did I miss something? There was a very intimate moment at the beginning of that. This is kind of weird, ladies."

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky have had each other's backs in the last few weeks, which has not sat well with the Kabuki Warriors. It seems like WWE is building up to a feud between the two teams, and Mami could be a part of the tag team division in the near future.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications